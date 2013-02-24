Affordable Mobile Apps Building Platform for Small Medium Businesses in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2013 -- First Mobile Apps Solutions (SMEappz.com), a leading mobile apps solution provider is proud to announce the launch of the first cost effective mobile apps building platform in Malaysia - that is developed specifically for Small, Mid-Sized Enterprises (SME), without the need of any programming knowledge.



"Smartphones & Tablets provides unique standard technological capabilities such as Built-in GPS, Social Media on the go & Free Push Notifications are arguably one of the most disruptive technologies to date," says Firdaus Ismail, Founder of SMEappz.com.



"It literally transformed our daily lives from the way we read news, perform banking transactions and monitoring businesses" He continues, "A Business Person can effectively monitor their businesses by checking their staff on CCTV, ensure all banking transactions are in order and even promote their business on the go with social media, its revolutionary!".



Mobile applications or mobile apps are applications developed for small handheld devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, PDAs and so on. Mobile apps can come preloaded on the handheld device as well as can be downloaded by users from app stores such as App Store (Apple) and Google Play for Android devices.



According to a recent Nielsen's survey, smartphones are expected to hit critical mass in 2013 where smartphones will make it to the hands of millions of consumers with teenagers being the largest growing consumer segment. In terms of smartphone behavior, 1 in 3 Malaysian smartphone user would rather give up their TV than their smartphone. (Google & Ipsos Market Research, 2011).



Traditionally, business mobile apps for mobile devices are custom developed, which cost tens to hundreds of thousands of Ringgit to develop and it is a time consuming process. Hence, only large corporations and Multinationals can afford to have their own custom mobile app to reach out to their customers. SMEappz mobile app creation platform offers a 'Pay-As-You-Go' model that is based on an monthly subscription fee that is priced at only RM299 per month for both Apple and Android smartphones for basic package.



In addition to showcasing products and services, SMEappz's mobile apps creation platform have dozens of features such as News, Events, Contacts, Map, and Videos, including high end features from Push Notification, Mobile Booking to Analytics. "SMEappz is an evolving platform and we continue to add on new cool features that helps the business retain customer based and push more sales," says Firdaus.



SMEappz's mobile apps creation platform is ideal for all Business-to-Consumers (B2C) businesses, such as Restaurants, Lawyers, Hotels, Beauty Salons, Jewelers, Fashion Boutiques, Golf Clubs, Business Coaches, etc.



SMEappz is a leading mobile applications and solutions provider. Our goal is to leverage on our extensive expertise and proven technologies to deliver cost effective avant-garde mobile applications and solutions to SMEs and Corporations around the World.



To find out more, please visit www.smeappz.com



Contact:

Firdaus Ismail

First Mobile Apps Solutions (SMEappz)

info@smeappz.com