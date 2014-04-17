Affordable Mobility Offers Home Service for Repair and Maintenance

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Affordable Mobility Mobile Repair, the leader in mobility vehicle and equipment repair, offers a more substantial, customer-centric service by offering home service when perform repairs and maintenance service.



Unlike some repair shops where the customer will have to bring in the damaged wheelchair or dented mobility scooter to them, Affordable Mobility takes the extra mile and extends a helping hand by going to their customers’ residential address or office location in case a repair is needed. Customers just have to contact the company through its hotline 832-477-4592, and a repair specialist will immediately go straight to the customer’s location.



True to its promise, an executive of the company explains, “Affordable Mobility Mobile Repair was created on the request of customers to have a mobile repair service come to them. Affordable Mobility is comprised of certified technicians with over 20 years of experience in the mobility industry. Our team is creative and driven and will strive to get the job done in a timely, affordable manner that will suit our customers’ needs.”



With such generous offer of the company, many customers express their gratitude and satisfaction. T. Wyatt, a happy customer from Texas, testifies, “Affordable Mobility came out to my work and fixed my scooter lift when it jammed and was unable to operate and take my scooter out of my van. They were life savers.”



Another satisfied customer from Katy, Texas, shares her experience. ”Affordable Mobility came to my home and repaired my scooter! They were there when promised and got the job done,” K. Foster shares.



Affordable Mobility lives by its company’s motto -- Bringing Our Service To You. It continuously strives to be a mobile repair company that will service and repair customers’ mobility aides in the comfort of their home or business. The company head further adds, “If you're looking for high quality and personal service, you've come to the right place. At Affordable Mobility Mobile Repair, we’ll give you the attention and personal service you'll come to expect and enjoy all in the comfort of your home or office.”



True to its name, Affordable Mobility Mobile Repair provides affordable mobility repair and maintenance services, such as for wheel chairs, lift chairs, mobility scooters, lowered floor minivans, aluminium ramps, and cargo vans. For more information about the company and its offerings, visit its official website at http://www.affordablemobility.net.