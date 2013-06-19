Affordable Photo Fix Announces Basic Photo Retouching Services for a Rock Bottom Price of Only 8.00

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Affordable Photo Fix, http://www.affordablephotofix.com, has just announced a spectacular deal on basic retouch services with a rock bottom price of just $8.00. In an ideal world, everyone would have perfect skin, teeth and hair. With a little photo retouching, even the most imperfect skin looks perfect. Another perk of using Affordable Photo Fix photo retouching service is that bulk orders result in discounts. The online service is fast and reliable, delivering perfection every time.



Services Available from Affordable Photo Fix



Affordable Photo Fix does not just retouch imperfect digital photos. Dark spots are a thing of the past. Professional photo retouching can add in smiles and brighten eyes, or remove annoying redness. Other services provided are Photoshop services and photo editing. The editing services allow you to add in backgrounds, quotations and fun props. “I never knew I could look so good!” is what you'll be saying along with many other satisfied customers. View the available portfolio on the company website to see how crooked teeth become straight, chubby stomachs are slimmed down and facial blemishes disappear.



Why use Affordable Photo Fix retouching services?



Affordable Photo Fix prides itself on helping people have great looking photos. Affordable pricing, bulk order deals and special projects are all right here. After you send a project to be completed, you will be saying “Great gob at a great price. Thanks!” just like another satisfied client. Turnaround times are fast and paying is easy, as it is all done via PayPal. No PayPal account is required as you are able to pay invoices without being an account holder.



Customers can contact Affordable Photo Fix directly via their website at affordablephotofix.com. Stay in-the-know by following them on Twitter and Facebook. View the Pinterest page to see what some of their finished products are.



Contact

Affordable Photo Fix

http://www.affordablephotofix.com

Orlando, FL

Info@affordablephotofix.com