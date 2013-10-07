Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Endeavoring to affordably bring the substantial benefits of solar power to homes and businesses Gary McCrea, Owner of AmEnergy Plus has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo for his innovative Affordable Power Panel product. Simply stated, the Affordable Power Panel is a mounting platform used for flexible thin film PV modules. The company owner expounds, “With this product, not only do we now viably compare with what’s currently in the marketplace in terms of personal use solar power, we have developed a way to mount the laminate backing of this flexible thin film module on the rough, irregular surface of the asphalt shingle roof. Suddenly solar power is doable. It’s affordable.” added McCrea.



The panel product is innovative, made in the USA, and is an ingenious way to install PhotoVoltaic power in affordable increments. What could be simpler than installing solar power one step at a time? A lightweight, safe, easy to install solar power product that’s guaranteed not to cause roof leaks can only equate to a healthy return on investment. Overall efficiency of the product is described by the AmEnergy Plus owner as now “watt for watt competitive with crystalline silicone solar modules that are currently used”. For ease of installation and to further reduce cost, the mounting platform is designed so that all the installed panel roof attachment hardware is concealed by the next panel to be applied. Its light weight characteristics allow the product to be installed on any single layer asphalt shingle roof system without the need or cost of any additional structural engineering reinforcing improvements or even the structural engineering approvals and reports that are now necessary with current crystalline silicone PV systems.



The campaign is slated to raise $193,000 for the purchase of the necessary equipment to set up a light manufacturing facility that will aid in the assembly of the Affordable Power Panel product. The funding will secure a roll forming machine imperative for bending the module’s heavy gauge metal. The product will informatively have an impact on the solar power industry that saw gains of $19 billion in sales last year alone.



AmEnergy Plus, based in Saint Louis, Missouri, is a start up company formed to bring the Affordable Power Panel to market. The panel was created and patented by the company’s founder Gary McCrea. The product makes PhotoVoltaic solar power affordable and available for a wide market of home and business owners.



To make an investment in the Affordable Power Panel Indiegogo crowdfunding project Click Here



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