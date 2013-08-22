Affordable Rates on Trash Removal Service Introduced

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Chicago demolition is a growing field with many players offering comprehensive services to help residents get their property up and running for a prospective sale. In this regard, GREEN RAYS RECYCLING INC catering to the towns of Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Algonquin, Barrington, Wheaton, Chicago, Naperville, Darien, Des Plaines, Bolingbrook, Elgin, Elmhurst, Geneva Plainfield, Joliet and Aurora has come up with an all in one plan for its customers.



The company offers a host of services ranging from demolition, gut out, trash removal etc. The company is known to have helped residents willing to sell their property prep their home for the most desired profit. This company has recently been in the news for expanding its services. In addition to the existing full-fledged demo services, the company now offers every other kind of clean up and haul away service.



The staff is fully equipped with the knowledge to use appropriate equipment to move and dispose of trash. Even some of the most time consuming projects like office furniture removal, basement clean up etc. are handled by the company with great expertise and vigor.



“We’ll clean up and haul away your construction debris. And we’ll do it well” this is the sense of convenience the company wishes to convey to its customers. With the growing demand for quick and efficient debris removal, GREEN RAYS RECYCLING INC. is looking at taking its business to other busy cities and towns. To know more about the company and check out their rate system, log onto http://junknjunk.com/demolition-demo-gut-out-clean-up-haul-away-trash-removal . While you are there, you can also take a look at the FAQ’s page to look up information.



Media Contact:

Taylor Thomas - Office Supervisor

12006 spalding school dr, plainfield il 60585

GREEN RAYS RECYCLING INC.

1-815-267-3947

Taylorthomas@ap1h.com