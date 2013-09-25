Affordable Superior Quality Trailers and Campers

Salisbury South, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Eagle Trailers and Campers is a well reputed company that specializes in providing superior quality trailers and campers at affordable rates. With years of experience and its specially trained staff, the company is qualified to offer a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee on all products and services. Although based in South Australia, the company delivers services across the country.



Keeping in mind the tough roads of Australia and the even rougher terrain of the country off roads, the company has designed its campers and trailers to be of the highest quality, durable, and able to withstand all kinds of harsh conditions. In this way campers can travel across the country without any hassle whatsoever.



The website further elaborates the benefits of selecting a trailer supplied by Eagle Trailers and Campers in the following way: “Our trailers are hot dip galvanized to protect against rust and our cage trailers come standard with a 900mm cages. We can also custom build trailers to tailor to your needs. Our 10x5 and 8x5 tipping trailers are capable of either 2000kg or 3000kg capacity, making those weekend gardening jobs a lot easier.”



The online catalogue is extensive with detailed product feature descriptions and colourful accompanying photographs. Customers are provided with all the appropriate particulars required to make a knowledgeable and informed decision in selecting the most suitable trailer or camper in regard to their personal needs.



Service seekers are able to browse through the products offered on the website with the help of categories such as Campers, Trailers, Current Stock, and Spare Parts. Customers can further specify their search for a particular trailer by viewing only the particular type of trailer that interests them. The different types of trailers available include Tandem Trailers, Cage Trailers, Tradesman Trailers, Tipping Trailers, Crane Trailers, and Fire Fighting Trailers.



More specifically, the various camper trailers offered by Eagle Trailers and Campers include items such as the Apache Rear Folding Hard Floor off Road Camper Trailer, the Cherokee Forward Folding Hard Floor off Road Camper Trailer, the Eagle Camper Iroquois, and the Eagle Camper EC-6, among a number of other options.



In addition, Eagle Trailers and Campers is not limited to supplying trailers and campers. The company is well qualified to offer a comprehensive array of spare parts and products such as brakes, axles, locking mechanisms, and electrical components, among others.



The company is driven to offer the best possible services in the trailer and camper industry, and as the website confirms, the best prices available in Australia.



To know more about purchasing high quality campers and trailers visit http://campertrailersqld.eagletrailers.com.au



About Eagle Trailers and Campers

Eagle Trailers and Campers is a company that specializes in providing high quality trailers and campers. Based in South Australia, the company delivers its products across the country. The company prides itself on supplying a 100% satisfaction to its customers on all products and services.



Media Contact:

Eagle Trailers and Campers

Media Relations

1/1 Pentland Road

Salisbury South SA

Australia 5106

Contact No: 08 8281 6696

Email: campertrailersqld@eagletrailers.com.au

Website: http://campertrailersqld.eagletrailers.com.au