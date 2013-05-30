Affordable Vinyl Cutter by Advance Machinery Enables Businesses to Create Custom Signages

Johannesburg, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd, a company dedicated in providing latest technological CNC machines, is now offering affordable vinyl cutters which will enable businesses to create their own signs and save substantial amount of money on marketing. Businesses such as the SUPERGEL, an award winning disinfectant capable of replacing 95% of all cleaning chemicals, are now creating their own signs to further market their brand more effectively and efficiently.



Like many independent businesses, SUPERGEL also spent a lot of money on getting their signs made. Since their investment in the vinyl cutting plotter not only are they saving money but are also creating their own custom designs and printing them at will. The easy to use cutter plotter has enabled them to create multiple signboards, which are now placed at multiple locations increasing their marketing coverage.



The ease of use of the vinyl cutter is one of the main reasons why it is suitable for businesses like SUPERGEL to fulfill all signage requirements. The vinyl cutter can be installed as a printer hence simplifying the cutting process and virtually allowing anyone to use the machine without any previous knowledge or experience with CNC machines. The vinyl cutter printer is compatible with all popular vector designed file formats such as CorelDRAW, AutoCAD and Adobe Illustrator. Furthermore, Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd provides a free professional Artcut cutting plotter software which controls the vinyl cutter for cutting custom design files and which has an additional simple custom designing capability as well.



The precise cutting and exquisite finishing of the vinyl cutter also enables it to be used for car decorations and art pieces hence making the machine suitable for home businesses and hobbyists as well. Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd is offering a vinyl cutter demonstration and unlimited training to help consumers become familiar with the CNC machine’s working and capability. The company’s life time free service has made them a favorite amongst the customers, who have appreciated their efforts in satisfying their needs and requirements.



About Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd

Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd is one of the leading companies in South Africa that provides various CNC machines. The company is known for its highly competitive pricing and for offering latest technological CNC machines such as Vinyl Cutters, Milling Machines and Plasma Cutters. Through their online platform, http://am.co.za/, descriptions of the products and their technical specifications can be viewed. Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd is known for its lowest price and 100% satisfaction guarantees, and for its exceptional after sales support.



For more information about Vinyl Cutter, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of am.co.za, please call at 072 222 2211 or email to eric@am.co.za.