Affordable VPS Hosting Solutions from VPSDepot.com

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- VPSDepot.com has several years of experience in providing VPS Hosting services to global businesses at affordable rates. This web hosting company has expertise in fulfilling the Virtual Private Servers and Reseller VPS requirements of clients. Companies operating in various business fields will get the control and power of owning Virtual Servers at affordable prices through VPSDepot.com. In addition, customers can receive 30% off exclusively for initial invoices along with a 30-day Money Back Guarantee. This company guarantees to deliver various web hosting plans suitable to meet the unique and specified needs of large as well as small business houses.



The website VPSDepot.com features Beginner VPS for $19.95/month, Premium VPS for $49.95/month and Managed VPS for $99.95/month. All the servers of this web hosting company utilize high-end technology in order to offer clients the fastest connection and extra disk space. In addition, the cPanel comes with a multi-language option as it can support languages like English, Bulgarian, Russian, Ukrainian, German, Spanish, Norwegian, Dutch, French and Portuguese. People without any knowledge in web hosting can also install any popular software or application by preinstalled scripts. VPSDepot.com is said to have all the right software for meeting customer requirements ranging from Zen Chart to Wordpress.



The website says, “We want to provide you with the best hosting experience, and our award winning customer support is always here to help you, rest assured that with VPSDepot.com, you will be getting great service at a great price.”



VPSDepot.com offers free account transfer, file transfer, database transfer and script transfer services to existing websites. Apart from that, small and large businesses can rely on the provided services like free server configuration and 24x 7 live customer supports. Professional and experienced server admins of VPSDepot.com ensure keeping viruses away from customer servers and websites by using effective firewalls. All details related to different premium VPS hosting plans and packages are made available to customers, which enable them to select the right plan suitable for their budget.



A number of VPS Hosting plans with unlimited bandwidth are available from this web hosting company. Free one Click Script Installs details can be collected by registering at the VPSDepot.com website. International companies of all sizes can rely on and benefit from the affordable hosting solutions offered by VPSDepot.com.



To get more information about affordable VPS hosting, visit http://vpsdepot.com



About VPSDepot.com

VPSDepot.com is one of the popular web hosting companies offering reliable and affordable VPS hosting and Virtual Private Servers solutions. Businesses of all sizes can rely on the services provided by VPSDepot.com, as it has several years of experience in the industry.



Media Contact

VPSDepot.com

Tel: 800-939-1854

Email: sales@vpsdepot.com

URL: http://vpsdepot.com