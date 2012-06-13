Affordable Web Design Company Samson Web Design Ltd Offers a Free Year of Hosting With New Websites

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Samson Web Design Ltd is pleased to announce that they are now offering free hosting for a year with all new websites as well as greatly reduced prices for their Ecommerce store websites. The affordable web design company offers high-quality web design services as well as search engine marketing and optimization to businesses throughout the UK.



While every business seeks affordable web design, it cannot come at the expense of quality design, fully integrated SEO and long-term support that brings true ROI. To that end, Samson Web Design Ltd is now offering free hosting for a year with all new websites as well as greatly reduced prices on their Ecommerce store websites. “Businesses today need an internet marketing partner that can provide everything that they need to succeed online at affordable prices, which is at the heart of our mission” said Samson Web Design Ltd Managing Director Lee Samson.



As a one-stop service, Samson Web Design Ltd designs, builds and hosts affordable websites that have quality eye-catching designs, clean layouts and clear text messaging. Clients are assured of a single point of contact that is backed by a highly experienced team of fifteen professional designers and programmers.



Their business websites can be designed with one, five, ten or 15 pages depending on business complexity and offerings. In addition to free hosting, each business web design includes up to 10 email addresses, search engine optimization, free analytics to view visitor information and more features than can be listed here. “Clients can amend the initial design as many times as they like until they are 100-percent happy,” said Lee Samson. “Design to launch can usually be accomplished in just 7-10 days depending on the package, and we also specialise in website re-designs.”



The company’s Ecommerce store design services can have client sites setup and selling within two days of order placement. They feature full website control, search engine optimized designs and a host of features to showcase products, monitor inventory and automate the sales and checkout process. Clients can choose from several packages ranging from a starter store package to custom store designs with additional advanced features and functionality.



As SEO specialists, Samson Web Design Ltd provides page 1 rankings within 3-6 months using ethical Google-friendly techniques. As an affordable web design company in Sussex, plans start at just £300 a month with a rolling monthly agreement and no contracts. Clients enjoy fixed price quotes on all static and Ecommerce websites before the build. Bespoke sites are priced on weekly and daily rates due to complexity. For more information, please visit http://www.samsonwebdesign.co.uk/



About Samson Web Design Ltd

