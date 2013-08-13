Affordable Wholesale and Custom Dresses Now Available at dressk.com

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Custom dress products and wholesale dresses are now available at dressk.com, a website providing access to affordable dresses and lingerie.



A new e-commerce website, dressk.com, has been launched, providing customers with access to their favorite wholesale dress or custom product. A wide variety of inexpensive, fashionable, and sexy dresses can be bought online. Women’s dresses, lingerie, and shapewear are regularly updated on the site where customers can find the latest products.



The company also specializes in providing custom dresses. This service is available to businesses looking for an OEM, or to customers requiring a certain size, color, or material. From its factory in China, the business exports to countries throughout East Asia, Southeast Asia, the USA, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, UK, and Australia.



Sexy lingerie such as bikinis, mini dresses, pajamas, costumes, and more are also available in the company’s catalog. In addition, customers can find a variety of styles of ladies dress. Various fashions can be found to match one’s style and personality.



The website’s easy to browse catalog and integrated shopping cart make checkout simple. Visitors navigate using “Quick Links” to new products, featured products, specials, and more. The site is also searchable and users can jump to specific categories, while people can log into their account and make their purchases.



In addition, dress.com shop called wholesale dress store, “We offering online purchase and wholesale, if you are a clothes dealer, retailer or wholesaler in local, You may be interested in our shop, because we mainly to do clothing in China, Such as Women Dress, Lady Dresses, Evening Dress, Prom Dress, Homecoming dresses , Fashionable Dresses, Sexy Dresse , Sexy Lingeries , Sexy Socks , Body Shapewear, Fashionable Women Coats & Shirts and Women Jackets, They are cheap and high-quality; We also offer OEM ,ODM for your order, Design and Producing the Clothing according to you required Size, Color, Cotton Material ,Custom your Clothing Online, Enjoy wonderful life, Doing a smart business, I hope we can have opportunities for cooperation.” Says the manager of store.



Tools for shoppers are found in the “Information” section. Here, visitors can find details on gift certificates and discounts, and create their own account on the site. Shipping and returns information is also clearly laid out, while free shipping is provided for all orders over $50.00.



To learn more about the company and the wholesale and custom dresses available, please go to the website at http://www.dressk.com.



About dressk.com

A professional clothing factory in China, dressk.com designs, sells, trades, and exports various kinds of wholesale and custom ladies dresses. It has sold to over 200 countries throughout the world at low prices and top quality. The company serves as an OEM or direct-to-consumer business, shipping products matched to the customer’s size, color, and material requirements.



Contact Info:

Alvin

Business/Organisation Name: Likeway Limited

Media Contact Phone: 0086 010 60770121

Media Contact E-mail Address: dongnet88@163.com

Business Mailing Address: 1226 Room,Baolong Building , Fengtai District

City: Beijing

Business Website Address: http://www.dressk.com