AffordableVendors.com Announces Their Save-a-Buck Giveaway for Consumers and Wedding Vendors

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- "The Right Vendor for the Right Price!" now offers the wedding vendors of their network to participate in their Save-A-Buck Giveaway promotion.



Many wedding vendors such as wedding videographers, photographers and DJs are participating in the website giveaway promotion. AffordableVendors launched the giveaway promotion with two goals in mind. The giveaways help bring exposure to the businesses that advertise within the websites network. And the Save-A-Buck Giveaway promotion offers consumers the opportunity to receive a great gift and save some money. Wedding vendors can sponsor a giveaway by advertising with AffordableVendors. Those who receive the giveaways are randomly chosen and announced on the websites Facebook page: (https://www.Facebook.com/AffordableVendors).



In addition to listing a wedding vendor’s business information with the website, and sponsoring a giveaway, www.affordableVendors.com offers additional exposure by listing a direct link to the wedding vendors’ website when they include a special offer. A wedding coordinator looking to save clients on their wedding expenses could benefit from visiting the websites Save-A-Buck Giveaway page and special offers.



About AffordableVendors

AffordableVendors offers new entrepreneurs and small businesses a niche advertising solution. In a saturated "competitively priced" marketplace, businesses now have the opportunity to maintain their marketing agenda in one centralized location. The website is designed for a reference of vendors within a geographical area, and a price range of their singular or multilevel service(s). Consumers are welcome to create free accounts and have access to vendor information at no charge or obligation.



For more information, visit: https://www.affordablevendors.com/