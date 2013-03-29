AffordableVendors.com Is Now Offering Affordable Wedding Coordinators on Their Website Just in Time for a Spring 2013 Wedding

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Hiring a wedding coordinator is practical if a couple is either undecided about their wedding plans, or they have no idea on how to even get started. Therefore, to meet the needs of those couples who are having trouble finding a venue, finding a photographer, or finding a DJ, etc., AffordableVendors.com is now offering a way to find affordable wedding coordinators on their website that are available just in time to get a spring 2013 wedding planned.



Even though most couples usually plan their wedding on their own, the truth is that many need help from a professional. Whether the help be from family or friends, most of the time people look to who they know for referrals on DJs, venues, photographers, or any other wedding necessity. However, sometimes the help from family and friends is not enough, and couples need someone who is capable and experienced in coordinating the entire event. From finding the right wedding venue for the service to arranging the reception and more, a wedding coordinator will be able to do it all.



Furthermore, sometimes referrals don’t always work out the way they are supposed to and a couple is left without a venue, Wedding DJ, caterer, or wedding photographer to complete their event. Hiring a wedding coordinator means that a couple is hiring someone who has knowledge and connections in all avenues of the industry. Most of the time, a wedding coordinator has a close working relationship with various wedding venues and vendors throughout the area that they work in.



The thing that makes AffordableVendors.com’s wedding coordinators different from the rest is that theirs are also rated and reviewed right on their website. AffordableVendors.com awards the top wedding coordinators in the industry with the exclusive Vendor Star Award. Those wedding coordinators with a five star rating are eligible to win the award. The award is presented in February of each year.



