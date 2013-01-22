AffordableVendors.com Now Connects Engaged Couples with Affordable Wedding Invitation Providers

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- During the wedding planning process there are a lot of choices that need to be made, and AffordableVendors.com has just made the process easier by now connecting engaged couples with affordable wedding invitation providers. Engaged couples in search of affordable wedding photography services, or searching for the type of entertainment they desire at their reception, there’s no mistake that the wedding invitation is also a priority.



AffordableVendors.com is a growing popular website that can help the newly engaged couple with all of their wedding planning needs. A wedding invitation is the first impression made on an invited wedding guest. The wedding invitation must represent the ambiance of the special event, and furthermore, represent the identity that reflects the union of two families to one.



By accessing AffordableVendors.com and its listed vendors, users have the ability to make sure they connect with the right vendor who offers affordable wedding invitations, that best represents their budget and overall desired tone for their special day. Quality, professionalism, and value are represented with the local wedding vendors listed with the website. Engaged couples are finding quality assurance with the wedding vendors listed with the site as past clients rate and review their overall experiences. From wedding photographers to wedding invitation service providers – anyone who is planning a wedding on any budget, should first seek the value that connects them with the right vendor for the right price at AffordableVendors.com.



About AffordableVendors.com

AffordableVendors.com offers new entrepreneurs and small businesses a niche advertising solution. In a saturated "competitively priced" marketplace, businesses now have the opportunity to maintain their marketing agenda in one centralized location. The website is designed for a reference of vendors within a geographical area, and a price range of their singular or multilevel service(s). Consumers are welcomed to create free accounts and have access to vendor information at no charge or obligation. The website offers a pricing indicator that allows a consumer/user to have a summary of prices within the vendor’s business operations. The price range indicator is used as an assistance tool to group vendor results. AffordableVendors.com is a central marketplace to which consumers and vendors connect.



For more information visit www.Affordablevendors.com