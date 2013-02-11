AffordableVendors.com Presents the Winners of the Vendor Star Award 2013

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- “The Right Vendor for the Right Price!”, presents the 2013 Vendor Star Awards. The exclusive award recognizes the top professionals within their respective industries. The recipients have demonstrated superiority in craftsmanship, professionalism, responsiveness, value and have received a five star rating for overall experience towards their clients. Unlike some awards that award several professionals within the same industry, the Vendor Star Awards rate only the top and best professionals nationwide. Affordable Vendors have been popular recently in assisting entrepreneurial growth.



The first annual Vendor Star Awards are presented for the 2013 year, and are given to the top professionals as they have been rated by past clients. The Vendor Star Award for top wedding photographer has been awarded to ‘A Crystal Clear Sound Video Photo & Photo Booth’. There are numerous wedding photographers, but professional vendors such as this recipient that clearly show a positive reputation will be seen as the leaders in their industries. ‘Infinity Events’ of New Jersey has been awarded the Vendor Star Award for their excellence in the wedding disc jockey industry. AffordableVendors.com has helped engaged couples in finding exceptional wedding photographers and wedding djs at a price that satisfies their overall wedding budgets.



“Make no mistake about it, those entrepreneurs who offer quality and professionalism and can show value as it relates to the consumers budget will surely be recognized as a leader within their respective industry. Society I believe demands a pricing approach that is best suited for them and the vendor they are working with”, said Tom Loglisci, President of AffordableVendors.com, a Vendor Star company.



Lesley Ferguson representing as an independent AFLAC associate has been awarded the Vendor Star Award for her performance in the insurance profession. “AffordableVendors.com hosts many non-wedding industries within its network. Whether you’re a wedding professional or not, our mission is to offer an effective advertising platform for entrepreneurial professionals to showcase the value they offer”, Loglisci said.



After reviewing the growing number of vendors registered with AffordableVendors.com the recipients are chosen after the total number of five star ratings are tallied at the end of the calendar year. The winners were notified of their award by way of email from Loglisci himself. “I want to personally recognize those entrepreneurs who are offering quality services that relate to the consumers budget. When there is a positive connection between the vendors listed with us and the public, that deserves a great deal of recognition”, said Loglisci.



The winners of the Vendor Star Award are showcased within the AffordableVendors.com network, including a winner’s banner represented on their profile. Award winners such as ‘Cake Pazazz’, voted top cake artist were given ‘Premier’ listings which places their business at the top of search results. In addition they also received additional advertising space throughout the site and an award plaque to display in their place of business. There are additional wedding vendors who offer exceptional services to their clients, who are recently learning that their clients took the time to recognize them within the AffordableVendors.com network. One comment recently read: “Andrea is pleasant to deal with. Her stuff [cakes] is delicious! Good quality. Good price.” Loglisci is quick to note that, “These are the types of connections we are seeing at AffordableVendors.com”, he says. Wedding vendors like ‘The Wedding Loft - Dream Weddings and Honeymoons’ was another recipient of the Vendor Star Award as the top wedding gown provider. “There are no cheap services here, Loglisci says. We are about affordability that is perceived between the consumer and service provider.”



AffordableVendors.com offers new entrepreneurs and small businesses a niche advertising solution. In a saturated "competitively priced" marketplace, businesses now have the opportunity to maintain their marketing agenda in one centralized location. The website is designed for a reference of vendors within a geographical area, and a price range of their singular or multilevel service(s). Consumers are welcomed to create free accounts and have access to vendor information at no charge or obligation.



For more information, visit: https://www.affordablevendors.com/