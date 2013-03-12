Afghan Chilli Sauce Kickstarter Campaign Launches in UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Real Kabuli chilli sauce is the latest product set to satisfy the British appetite for new exotic flavours if the Kickstarter campaign launched today enables the company behind the sauce to reach its £5,000 funding goal.



Real Kabuli offers UK consumers the opportunity to discover the unique flavour combinations of Afghanistan’s cuisine: Real Kabuli chilli sauce is a healthy, mildly spiced and uniquely zesty blend of fresh green chillies, coriander, lime, garlic and ground walnuts.



Real Kabuli, which will be produced in the UK, is the ideal accompaniment for kebabs, chicken, sandwiches, samosas, naan bread or as a quick and easy flavour boost for any meal or snack.



The most recent Key Note Market Report into the sauces market found that today’s consumers “enjoy taste kicks” and that demand has grown for “exotic, particularly spicy versions” of condiments (Sauces & Spreads Market Report Plus 2012).



Malala-London is the company hoping to satisfy this demand by introducing the UK, EU and US to the exciting chilli sauces enjoyed in Afghanistan. In the longer term, the company is also aiming to use organic Afghan-grown ingredients for a wider range of condiments – including hot sauces and green chilli sauces – helping to boost Afghanistan’s exports market and recovering economy while preserving the authenticity of the flavours.



Backers of the company’s Kickstarter project are being offered the chance to be the first to taste Real Kabuli chilli sauce if they make a pledge.



Malala-London’s Kickstarter project can be viewed at www.kickstarter.com/projects/2062488401/1300039012?token=4a22c161



About Malala-London

Malala-London is the London-based company behind the brand name ‘Real Kabuli’, the authentic Afghan chilli sauce that will be launched in the UK if the company’s Kickstarter campaign enables them to reach their funding goal of £5,000.



