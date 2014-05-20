New Fixed Networks market report from Pyramid Research: "Afghanistan: Telecom Operators Aim for Universal Access, Value-Added Services and Data Revolution"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- 'Afghanistan: Telecom Operators Aim for Universal Access, Value-Added Services and Data Revolution,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Afghanistan's mobile and fixed telecommunications markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Afghan market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends and the main opportunities.
Key Findings
- The mobile services market in Afghanistan generated $0.921bn in revenue during 2013, and mobile penetration reached 65% of the population at year-end. -
Voice services - fixed and mobile - will remain the dominant source of revenue, accounting for an estimated 80% of the market total in 2018. -
Since 2012, five telecom providers have been granted 3G licenses. Mobile data, encompassing VAS and mobile broadband, is set to be a standout segment in Afghanistan, and Pyramid Research expects it to spur revenue growth in telecom services and to generate 19% of total mobile revenue in 2018. -
In its ICT development plan adopted in 2012, ATRA, the regulating body, committed to achieving universal and affordable network access for all citizens. Telecom providers will have enough room to grow their revenues without cutting into one another's market shares. This will be accomplished by increasing network coverage and service provisioning to underserved populations and by ushering in Afghanistan's data revolution.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Afghanistan today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Afghanistan's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Afghanistan in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region. -
Economic, demographic and political context in Afghanistan. -
The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans and more. -
A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data markets. -
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Roshan, AWCC, MTN, Etisalat, Afghan Telecom, Wasel
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