Africa Beverage Forecasts March 2013 - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Africa Beverage Forecasts March 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Published by Canadean, Africa Beverage Forecasts provides consumption trends from 1999 to 2011 actuals, 2012 provisional and 2013 to 2018 forecasts for key beverage categories.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This bi-annual report from Canadean is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down into 30 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, sorghum beer, cider, spirits, wine, fortified wine, sake, rice wine, FABs, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Vast continent covers numerous countries with much of the population living in rural, subsistence economy settlements. As living standards rise, consumer palette widens and so does product choice. The rapidly expanding population base provides huge potential for development of commercial beverages.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Product pricing remains a key driving force behind consumer demand as disposable income remains low, although growing, across the region. This can be illustrated in the increased investment in advertising by major brands throughout the region. Also illustrated by growing consumer demand for 'safe' drinking water.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Data for 25 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (1999-2011 actuals, 2012 provisional and 2013-2018 forecast provided in excel).
Data measures in million litres and litres per capita
Supporting analysis for the 25 individual beverage categories
Canadean's Africa Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for Nigeria and South Africa plus a regional balancer
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Middle East North Africa Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- South Africa Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- Global Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- Africa Beverage Forecasts March
- Africa Beverage Forecasts March 2011
- South Africa Beverage Forecasts March
- Middle East North Africa Beverage Forecasts March
- East Europe Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- Australasia Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- South Africa Beverage Forecasts March 2011