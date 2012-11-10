Africa Beverage Forecasts September 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Africa Beverage Forecasts September 2012"
Introduction and Landscape
Extracted from Canadean's Global Beverage Forecasts report, Africa Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for Nigeria and South Africa, plus a regional summary. Aggregated totals for non-profiled countries are also given to obtain a complete regional picture.
Product analysis is broken down in to 19 beverage categories (packaged water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea, sports drinks, energy drinks, bulk/HOD water, dairy drinks, hot coffee, hot tea, beer, sorghum beer, cider, spirits, flavoured alcoholic beverages, fortified wine, wine).
Measures include million liters and liters per capita data for 1999 to 2011 actuals, plus forecasts to 2017. Data is provided in Excel format with supporting text in Acrobat pdf for Nigeria. All for immediate download.
Key Features and Benefits
Canadean's Africa Beverage Forecasts provides historical and forecast consumption trends for key beverage categories across Nigeria and South Africa plus aggregated totals for non-profiled countries to give a complete regional picture.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Updated with 2011 actual volumes and forecasts to 2017.
Includes aggregated totals for "others" to provide a complete regional picture.
Facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time either by category, country or region and determine share of throat.
An essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry or looking to develop their business internationally or across categories.
Key Market Issues
Key Highlights
Rest of Africa regional summary
Individual data on Nigeria and South Africa markets
Supporting text on Nigeria
Volumes for 21 individual beverage categories
Data measured in million liters and liters per capita
Historical trends - 1999 to 2011 actuals
