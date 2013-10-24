Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Africa Beverage Forecasts September 2013 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

Published by , Africa Beverage Forecasts provides consumption trends 2000 to 2012 actuals and 2013 to 2018 forecasts for key beverage categories.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This bi-annual report from is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down in to 21 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, wine, spirits, fortified wine, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Africa is a very culturally diverse continent, with some of the poorest consumers on earth. Despite of this, the standard of living is generally on the rise. With an improvement in spending power, consumers are able to look towards the more luxury beverage categories.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The African climate will always have a part to play in consumption and for this reason, the basic categories (such as packaged water or carbonates) are often the most prevalent. To add to this, price will always have an impact on the beverage market, with price sensitive consumers remaining cautious.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.



Key Features and Benefits

Data for 24 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (2000-2012 actuals &2013-2018 forecast provided in excel).



Data measures in million litres and litres per capita



Supporting analysis for the 24 individual beverage categories



Africa Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for Nigeria and South Africa plus a regional balancer



Supporting text for Nigeria



Companies Mentioned



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To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144953/africa-beverage-forecasts-september-2013.html



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