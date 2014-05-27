Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- The second edition of the Mobile Africa Tariff Tracker aimed at the fast growing African Mobile segment covers mobile pricing in 37 African countries. It surveys pricing from a total of 74 MNOs in 37 countries across Africa and includes 577 price plans in total – of which 348 are Post Paid contracts and 160 are Pre Paid services in addition to detailed pricing for international calling, roaming and mobile broadband services.



The TCL Mobile Africa Tariff Tracker 2014 uses the database and analysis perfected by TCL in the TCL Mobile Broadband and Voice & 3G Smartphone Tariff Tracker subscription services which also includes selected pricing from African MNOs.



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This service provides a more detailed in depth survey of the African mobile market and tracks in detail for voice and data mobile services



The TCL Mobile Africa Tariff Tracker offers a unique insight into the pricing strategies of more than 70 MNOs in one of the most dynamic markets in the world based on rigorous analysis from TCL analysts. The keybenefit is that you have easy access to a wealth of information in once source and allowing you to extract as you like and produce your own tables and charts.



Geographical Coverage: Algeria, Angola, Benin, ,Botswana ,Burkino Faso , Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, ,Central African Republic ,Chad ,Congo ,Cote D'ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, , Ghana, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Kesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Mauritania, Mamibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe



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Service Coverage

Post- and prepaid domestic voice, SMS, Mobile Data, 3G & Smartphone services

International calling rates from the African MNO to 7 international destinations

Roaming pricing from 3 international destinations

Mobile Broadband tariffs for both post- and prepaid services



Complete report available @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/287191-mobile-africa-tariff-tracker-and-analysis-2014.html.



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