Loop 21 Offers Insight Into African American Politics

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Loop 21, a news website founded by Fortune 500 consultant Darrell Williams, has become one of the leading providers of insight into African American politics, economics, and culture. Devoted to providing news, opinions, and resources on African American culture, the website has become one of the most important voices in the advancement of economic progress for African Americans.



As evidenced by the nation’s first African American president currently campaigning for his second term, the political dialogue in the United States has shifted to allow for greater access to the nation’s highest offices for many backgrounds. Loop 21 has worked to chronicle the changing nature of the political and economic scene, and in so doing, has become one of the more popular voices for providing political, economic, and cultural news for many Americans across the racial spectrum. Click on the link for more information on African American news.



About Loop21

Founded in 2010 by Darrell Williams, the online news journal Loop21 has worked to chronicle the changing nature of economics, politics, and culture for African American in the 21st century. Devoted to providing cutting edge design and high quality content, Loop21.com underwent a complete website overhaul in its first year and is now poised to become one of the biggest providers for black news, analysis, and content.