African Born American Rapper Slim DeLeon Releases New Album

Dacula, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Malawian rapper/song-writer Gwanda Chakuamba II, better known by his artist name Slim DeLeon has a brand new music release out entitled “Return of the Black Orpheus”. The new album is officially out now for free download via Slim’s website at www.ROTBO.com and features 8 original tracks from this up and coming music talent.



Slim spent the first 12 years of his life in his home country of Malawi, Central Africa dreaming of a better life and living the American dream. At this young age of 12 his mother won the green card lottery to come live in the United States, he started to develop his persona of Slim DeLeon which translates into The Young Lion or The Young King. Now one can see why Slim DeLeon would be a fit able name for a musician of great pride rising up to represent his homeland of Africa and establish himself as the next future music star.



Slim brings a new wave of positive hip hop. He promotes the essence of hip hop which is peace, love, unity, standing up for what you believe in and self-expression through art. He has set out to redefine hip hop and rap in the minds of the people, wiping out the old image of saggy pants and gold teeth to being a positive role model for both children and adults. Striving for positive influence, he has been one to put in his dues starting from the bottom of the music industry and putting in his fair time, establishing relationships with some of the greats. Not only does Slim lend his talents to the music industry but has notably played a role in a motion picture film released in 2012. The key is that no matter what he is involved in he takes pride and this strive for pride makes him way to bring his music to the masses along with helping the people of his homeland in Africa to live a better life.



