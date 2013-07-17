African Fashion Fabrics Offers Beautiful Fabrics for Sale

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- For the fashion conscious, here is your chance to look unique and stand out from the crowd. You can make a personal style statement from the beautiful designs available at African Fashion Fabrics. This online store, based in Hong Kong, specializes in crafting mystic designs that are the core of African clothing.



Anyone aspiring to look different and etch out their own brand of style should check out the various hues and shades of designs available at this fashion store. African Fashion Fabrics offers unique African fabric designs in a wide variety of beautiful choices. African fashion designs done on cotton clothes are offered by this online store. The clothes come blended with unique a design, which creates a different look for the wearer.



According to the website, “Here at AFF (African Fashion Fabrics!), we are passionate about... well, African fabrics (preferably the fashionable ones). But more generally we’re just a bunch of vibrant, fashion-loving, trend-spotting individuals teaming up to offer you this awesome website where you can get loads of tips, from your hair to your toenails, on African Fashion, as well as visit and shop for the trendiest fabrics which we receive, sample, and review just for you!”



The top product includes African Fabric Super Wax Print that stretches to 6 yards. This material is made from 100% cotton and is available in myriad designs and colors. It costs merely $29.99. Nigerian fashion clothing is also available in this store. Various fashion laces including Swiss lace are available that can add a stylish look to clothes.



Other accessories that are offered by this African fabric store include headties and gold plated jewelry. A collection of Black and Gold – Winter 2013 is also offered to customers. Furthermore, other fashion accessories and Daviva wax print, super woodin, and super wax are o among the list of designs available. African fashion blog posts that offer suggestions on a wide range of topics are presented on this website.



Articles providing beauty tips from head to toenails are covered at African Fashion Fabrics. The latest fashion trends are featured in these articles. Traditional African wedding customs and other aspects of African culture are also introduced to customers who visit this site. The online store offers the Ultimate Crafting Contest that will help participants display their tailoring skills and win prizes.



For more information regarding the various fashion fabrics available at this store and for beauty tips, visit http://www.africanfashionfabrics.com.



About African Fashion Fabrics

African Fashion Fabrics is an online clothing store, based in Hong Kong, which offers African fabrics in a wide range of designs. This website was established by a group of fashion-loving and trendy individuals who are passionate about African fabrics. From this website, customers can also obtain various tips on African Fashion as well as on beauty in addition to shopping for the most stylish fabrics. These fabrics received at the store are sampled and reviewed for customers for helping them select the right clothing that fits their requirements.



