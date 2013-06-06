African Leather Shoes and Bag Combos Now Available from Top UK African Attire Store

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- African Attire Online announces their acquisition of African attire shoes with matching bags. The shoes and bags from African Attire are made from genuine Italian leather, and come in various colours and sizes. The shoes and matching bags come in casual and formal styles, including open back and pointed front shoes. African Attire wants shoppers to know that these leather shoes and bag combos are perfect wear for weddings and parties, and many of the styles are also appropriate for office environments.



African Attire Online, located in the UK, services customers in Britain, Europe and the United States as well as all over the world. They offer many different styles of traditional African clothing for men, women and children from creative designers. The company's vision is to create and sell African clothes which are affordable to everyone around the world. Their physical store is located in Barking, London. But as a high quality merchandiser of unique African designs they want their product available all over the world. They can handle transactions from anywhere and shipping costs are kept as low as possible. African Attire is the online home of African clothing, including styles like Dashiki, Agbada (grand boubou). They carry African jewellery, caftans, lace materials, African prints, and a wide array of additional apparel styles and accessories as well as the latest fashion shoes and bags.



David Igbinidu of African Attire Online says of their collection, "Our African Attire collection and fabric have been specially selected from some of the most beautiful and unique African designs you can find. We pride ourselves as one of the leading on-line shops in contemporary African clothing around the London suburb who can meet all your traditional African clothing needs."



