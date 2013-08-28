African Mango Diets: Excellent Supplement to Melt Away Belly Fat the Healthy Way

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Obesity has in the last decade became a global problem, so much so that experts believe if the current trends continue by 2015, approximately 2.3 billion adults will be overweight and more than 700 million will be obese. The estimates do sound alarming, however, there’s no need to panic for the markets are also flooded with loads of diet supplements for aid. Only, finding the one that really works is the key, and African mango is a supplement that has proven its worth.



The African mango – Latin name Irvingia Gabonensis – is also known as the bush mango, and it’s found primarily in Western Africa. The flesh of the fruit has a rich, sweet taste (tastes little different from regular mango though), and it is loaded with healthy nutrients. However, it’s the high-soluble fiber content of IG seed that actually melts away belly fat and trims waistlines.



It is a tasty supplement that will help satisfy user’s need for something tangy and sweet, effectively suppressing appetite by increasing production of the hormone Leptin responsible for telling the body when it is full. African mango has the ability to speed up metabolism leading to greater production of energy. It helps the body to burn fat specifically by increasing production of a hormone called Adiponectin responsible for production of insulin. One of its little-known benefits is its ability to lower cholesterol owing to its fiber content. However, it’s not going to burn fat on its own, a proper workout routine is a must.



As with any supplement, users must be careful with African mango extract consumption – people having problems with mango allergies might want to be careful with the supplement. First time users might come across dizziness, nausea, or headaches owing to changing diet and lifestyle.



About African Mango Diets

African Mango Diets is a widely recognized solution for weight-loss, while not compromising with health. The supplement reduces appetite, lowers blood cholesterol, reduces fat cell growth, boosts the breakdown of fats, and improves blood sugar control.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Smith

Contact Email: admin@africanmangodiets.net

Complete Address: 7850 N Silverbell Rd

Contact Phone: 888-652-7143

Website: http://www.africanmangodiets.net