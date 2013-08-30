African Mango Diets: Seamlessly Melt Away That Belly Fat, the Healthy Way

Arizona, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Although frequently discounted as a moral failing of overeating and a lack of willpower, severe obesity is not only a disease in itself but is directly linked to a number of disabling and life-threatening conditions. Social prejudice is another factor that can make or break those suffering from the problem. It is however not unknown that treating obesity is tough, not impossible. Markets are today flooded with loads of diet supplements for aid. Only, finding the one that really works is the key, and African mango is a supplement that has proven its worth.



The African Mango – Latin name Irvingia Gabonensis – is also known as the bush mango, and it’s found primarily in Western Africa. It’s a delicious fruit, and it tastes only slightly different than the regular mango. The flesh of the fruit has a rich, sweet taste, however, it’s the high-soluble fiber content of IG seed that actually does the trick and leads to weight-loss.



A tasty supplement, African Mango Diet satisfies users’ need for something tangy and sweet, effectively suppressing appetite by increasing production of the hormone Leptin that tells the body when it is full. African mango has the ability to speed up metabolism leading to greater production of energy. It helps the body to burn fat specifically by increasing production of a hormone called Adiponectin responsible for production of insulin. Further it lowers cholesterol owing to its fiber content.



However, a proper workout routine in tandem is a must for effective weight-loss.



As with any supplement, users must be careful with African Mango Extract consumption – those having problems with mango allergies might want to be careful with the supplement. First time users might come across dizziness, nausea, or headaches.



About African Mango Diets

African Mango Diets is a recognized weight-loss solution that does not compromise on health while effectively trimming waistlines. The supplement reduces appetite, lowers blood cholesterol, reduces fat cell growth, boosts the breakdown of fats, and improves blood sugar control.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Smith

Contact Email: admin@africanmangodiets.net

Complete Address: 7850 N Silverbell Rd

Contact Phone: 888-652-7143

Website: http://www.africanmangodiets.net