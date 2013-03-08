African Mango Plus - Exotic Mango Extract Enhances Weight Loss Process

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- African Mango Plus is one of the newest dietary supplements to make its way to the market shelves. Dubbed as a 'Miracle in the Medicine Cabinet' by a renowned Dr. on his show last year, supplements of African Mango extract are in demand everywhere. This is because it is one of the few supplements that are formulated from 100 percent natural sources.



The African Mango is also known as Irvingia Gabonensis and comes from the tropical African rainforests in Cameroon. The pit or seed of the fruit is known as Dikka nut from which the extract is developed. Most of the weight loss benefit associated with the African Mango extract is due to the soluble fiber found in the Dikka nut.



To date, there has only been one study conducted in the US on the benefits of African Mango extract and its usability in assisting weight loss. In the research conducted among two groups of 102 obese people, half of them were given African Mango extract and the other half were given a placebo pill. Both the groups were kept on a normal caloric diet for a period of 10 weeks. After the designated trial period, the group which was administered the African Mango extract had lost an average of 28 pounds and showed a decrease in their cholesterol level while the other group did not lose any weight at all.



The side effects that were reported by the group using the African Mango extract were similar to those reported by the group taking the placebo pill. However, there needs to be more research as to what are the long-term effects of the extract over a period of ten weeks or more.



Deakin University's Tim Crowe, a dietician and nutritionist, is of the opinion that supplements such as African Mango extract are expensive and are not as beneficial as fruits and vegetables which have higher content of soluble fiber and available at cheaper prices.



Dr. Julie Chen wrote in her blog about the health benefits of using African Mango extract and emphasized on the fact that the supplement can only boost the weight loss process but people need to stop regarding it as a quick fix for their non-nutritional eating habits.



About African Mango Plus

African Mango is a beneficial dietary supplement with no added preservatives or chemicals. The recommended daily dosage is two pills, one to be taken 20 minutes before breakfast and the second in the afternoon, 20 minutes before lunch. Since the supplement contains certain amount of caffeine, users are advised to restrict other forms of caffeine intake in foods and beverages.



For more information or to place an order, visit African Mango official website.