African Mango Weight Loss Supplement Helps Individuals Get Into Shape

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- In order to eliminate excessive pounds, many people try depriving themselves of foods that they love or even skip meals—only to report that their weight loss regimens yield less-than-satisfactory results.



Individuals seeking to shed unnecessary weigh are turning to African Mango Diet supplements, particularly African Mango Plus. The weight loss supplements are made from the extract of Irvingia Gabonesis, better known as African Mango. For centuries, before it was launched into today’s market, African Mango was used by Cameroon natives for medicinal and weight loss solutions.



African Mango Plus is an all-natural supplement that suppresses appetite and enhances metabolism. African Mangoes increase the Leptin levels in the body, limiting the taker’s urge to eat. Irvingia Gabonesis extract speeds up the burning of calories, so those who use this formula need not deprive themselves of their favorite foods in order to lose weight.



An article on the product’s website also explains, “African Mango Plus is high in fiber. Digestive problems such as constipation can be prevented and since fiber is very hard to digest, your body would utilize more calories during the process of digestion.”



African Mango Plus works best in combination with “a sensible food program, exercise routine, and drinking plenty of water.”



The diet supplements come highly recommended by experts, such as Dr. Oz, a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show. African Mango Plus’ benefits are supported by several clinical studies, and no intense side effects have been reported. The only side effects known to have been experienced are dizziness, headaches, insomnia, and flatulence—all of which are easily resolved by drinking more liquids and waiting for the body to become adjusted to the increased amounts of energy.



When customers order their first shipment of African Mango Plus, they will be signed up for free membership to the company’s online fitness program. The information provided by this membership is not available to the public and is only accessible by African Mango Plus members.



Members are encouraged to visit African Mango Plus’ Health Resource Center to help them achieve results. Customized exercise programs, diet plans, fitness tracking systems and much more can be found there in order to make everyone’s African Mango weight loss journey a success.



Individuals interested in ordering African Mango Plus should visit the product’s website, where information concerning a three-month-free product offer is available.



About African Mango Plus

