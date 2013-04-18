Africanattireonline Announces Customized Designer Clothing at the Rate of the Casuals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Africanattireonline announced the launch of their new African style embroidery dresses for men and women. The dresses are suitable for grand parties, weddings and every traditional festivity. While most of the fashion websites stock only western clothes, Africanattireonline brings to its customers a wonderfully colourful collection inspired by the ethnic African wears. The website offers its customers a chance to get what they want exactly how they like it.



Africanattireonline allows its customers to choose from a plethora of already available designs in African clothing. The customers can simply mix and match the designs available to create an entirely customized dress which befits their taste. The fashion executives in the website will get the precise measurement from the customers and design the dress according their requirements.



Embroidery is usually associated with sweeping western dresses especially wedding dresses and ball gowns. Some Asian clothing stores feature extensive embroidery in their bridal wear. But African clothes are usually made up of various stripes and patterns with very little embroidery. Africanattireonline redefines African Fashion by introducing highly embroidered ethnic men’s wear in an array of bold colours. These dresses are fit to be worn in the most stylish parties, as well as casual meetings



Africanattireonline provides a wide array of accessories for African clothing starting from lace materials to caftans and jewellery and an array of other assortments. Their top designers are quite passionate about their new collections and believe it create a new trend in dressing. The website also offers ethnic women wear and designer footwear collection at a very affordable cost.



Their mens African attire collections consists of traditional Etimbo, a variety of African Printed shirts, linen casual wear and traditional agbadas. You can easily capture that authentic royalty look with their intricately designed grand bubou's. These collections are inspired by many grand dresses preserved by African chieftains for ages. The agbada's contain amazing embroidery, are fitted with beautiful appliqué work and made up of an array of materials starting from silk to cotton and satin.



Oscar Wilde once said “You can never be overdressed or overeducated”. Customer’s visiting this website will understand the true meaning of this statement. No matter how many dresses you purchase, you never feel enough and will be tempted to buy more attracted by their beautiful designs and amazing colors. The website showcase a lesser explored side of African Fashion with its beautiful collections.



Africanattireonline was created with the sole aim of promoting the rich African fashion among the world. Retailers from any part of the world can contact them to place their orders. Both bulk orders as well as individual orders are taken. A group of people can contact them to get theme based apparels during weddings or parties. The website executives will fill the customers with new ideas and help them customize any dress you selected with a personal touch. The website offers massive discount on all the accessories which will complete the dress. Africanattireonline African clothes refreshing designs will grab the mind of every person who sets their eye on it.



