Afrik-Boutik Brightens the World with Exquisite Colorful African Masks

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- African art is widely known for it’s vivid colors and ability to stir the sacred fires within the spirit. With traditions going back since Ancient times, African art tells many profound stories and gives a great taste of the rich heritage of the African culture. African art is quite diverse, although many tribes of specific regions tend to have a particular style. The diversity of African art just about guarantees that there’s something for everyone to love.



Afrik-Boutik has just announced the arrival of their latest collection of African Masks. Expression through African Masks comes through many manners, whether through dreams and nightmares or visual abstractions. This long held practice is an excellent visual representation of spirituality and life forces at work. Used as a mixture of sculpture and art, each mask has its own dance and related spirit, along with a special defining name. As a trinity, in the mind of the African, the three cannot be separated.



The awe-inspiring collector’s edition African tribal masks at Afrik-Boutik are hand-crafted from pure sese wood of Ghana by well-trained artisans and are a great representative of authentic African culture. All of the native art available at Afrik-Boutik are crafted in the traditions of the people and tribes where they originated.



Afrik-Boutik also offers a great variety of handmade African jewelry, djembe drums, traditional African clothing, and leather bags. They take such great pride and confidence in their products, that they even offer a guarantee of authenticity and unconditional money back guarantee.



