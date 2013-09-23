Afrizonen the Ebay and Amazon Alternative for Africa Announce Pre-Launch on 20-09-2013

Stockholm, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- 20-09-2013 Afrizonen , The Largest Africa's Marketplace Is Pleased To Announce The Pre-Launch Of It's Platform : http://www.afrizonen.com



Afrizonen earn at connection national and international buyers and sellers , providing possibility for international buyers in need of products from Africa to easily buy or source it from local sellers offering the products or that can easily source the require products from their country or community and as well provide business and job opportunities for Africa. And to give Africans Overseas opportunity to trade directly to clients in need of goods from their country of resident.



In Afrizonen Platform, Listing items for sell is 100% Free , Seller's Store is 100% Free.



Buyers can post free WANT AD's for any products or item they want to buy and sellers with that item in their store ,will contact buyer with details.



And Buyers that want to source products from Africa that is not found in Afrizonen platform ,can place a free WANT AD'S and sellers that can source this products will contact buyer with details.



Contact Person

Evelyn Overeem CEO

info@afrizonen.com



Tel: 0046 -737145181

Address :

Tyrgatan 18, Stockholm

114 27

Sweden