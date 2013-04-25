After 7 Years of Absence in Costa Rican Stages, and Becoming the Only Latino Showman in Making the Finals on NBC's America's Got Talent, ELVIS TICO, Mauricio Herrera Returns

Pomona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- After conquering success, Mauricio Herrera, more popularly known as ELVIS TICO, left his beautiful Costa Rica 10 years ago. Looking to grow his career as Showman internationally, he decided to make path to the USA; search which resulted successful after becoming the ONLY Showman Latino and Costa Rican to make the finals in the #1 Show of the Summer on NBC, America’s Got Talent.



Now, it has been announced that after 7 years of absence “ELVIS TICO” will be on tour in Costa Rica in the near future, in the dates of April 21, 2013-May 2, 2013. “I feel extremely proud to be able to return to my dear Costa Rica with my head up high after the success I have had in the USA. AS it also fills me with joy to be able to bring you the best of me, once more, through my concerts in Costa Rica. See you soon my “Ticos”!”, were the words that Mauricio shared with the press.



Alongside Jakamo Music Productions, two dates have already been confirmed, and have been set for Tuesday, April 23, 2013 at Jazz Café Escazu, and for Friday, April 26, 2013 in La Condesa. General entrance ticketing is set for 10,000 Colones. For more information on the Costa Rica upcoming shows:



Jakamo Music Productions

011-(506)8384-9195

mau@mauricioherrera.com



Be part of the historical return of ELVIS to Costa Rica. See you soon my friends!



For additional information on ELVIS TICO, please visit the following websites, thank you.



http://www.facebook.com/bookingmauricio7025162874

www.mauricioherrera.com



