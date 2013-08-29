After a Favorite Team Lose, People Eat Worse

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- People tend to eat when feeling bad, and apparently that is true when a team loses as well.



A study published in Psychological Science, said that people tend to eat more calories on a day following the lose of a game by a favorite team.



Researchers collected data from American families during NFL season. The families lived in a city with no NFL team, in a city whose team did not play that Sunday, a city whose team won and a city whose team lost.



The data was collected on a Monday following a game. Fans of a team that lost the day before increased intake of saturated fats by 16% and food calories by 10%. Fans of the winning team, showed a decrease in saturated fat intake and calories.



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