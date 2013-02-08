After a Great 2012, PeopleShare Is Now Ready to Help People and Employers with Job Opportunities in 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- With the job market still struggling, a lot of people think that there is little that they can do to get a job. That is because they are looking in the wrong spots and not using the right people or companies to help assist with the job search. For some, 2012 was a tough year, but for the PeopleShare organization and the people that they represent, it was a great year, and PeopleShare is now ready to help people and employers alike with job opportunities in 2013.



With temp agencies across the tri state area, PeopleShare has a large pool of people to help fill job openings for the companies that they represent. With a proven track record of job placement, people who are in the market for a job should get connected with PeopleShare today. They go through a proven procedure to find the right applicant for the jobs available being offered by the appropriate companies.



With employment agencies in Pittsburgh Pa, New Jersey, and Delaware, PeopleShare has the ability to reach out to a larger group of people who are both looking for jobs and companies who are looking to hire. With a proven track record it is no wonder that they have climbed to the top of the staffing agencies lists in each of these areas. People in the job market and companies looking to fill positions, should contact them today to help fill positions and/or find openings in their area. PeopleShare does what is necessary to get people the interviews that they thought they would never get the opportunity to even apply for. PeopleShare is for people who work smart when times are tough.



About PeopleShare

Since 2005, PeopleShare has blossomed into one of the largest employment agencies in Philadelphia by making the effort to understand each of their client’s needs. Their years of experience and industry insight helps the company recruit the most talented people in the market and successfully match them with the area's top companies. PeopleShare specializes in temp, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing in the clerical, light industrial and financial sectors.



