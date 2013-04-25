After a Remarkable 50,000 Downloads from Soft Launch of Mvp at Sxsw, New Social Networking Mobile App, "hater," Is Steamrolling to New York Tech Day with Significant Changes Under the Hood

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Hater app provides a social networking platform for users to express the things they dislike or hate. After the success of their soft launch at SXSW, the Los Angeles, California, based start-up Hater-App Inc. has spent the last six weeks addressing feedback to improve the user experience, picture quality, user options, and management team for official unveiling at NY Tech Day on April 25, 2013. Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Batey, is confident investors will flock to this exciting new mobile app that has disrupted the social networking landscape since March.



Chief Executive Officer Jake Banks says, “It’s something that’s missing out there. Everyone has something they hate, even my mom.” The light hearted and comedic app aims to provide an outlet for pet peeves, daily frustrations, and comedic takes on life. Los Angeles Times writer Andrea Chang states, “Haters, we think you’re going to like this. The Concept is simple: For those of you who are sick of only getting to ‘like’ something on Facebook and other social networks, now there’s an app specifically for all the things www.hater-app.com.com/video/hater-the-app-youll-love-to-hate/EC6F3628-0A02-4BE2-B389-FBBDF1D95080.html#!EC6F3628-0A02-4BE2-B389-FBBDF1D95080



About Hater-App Inc.

Hater-App Inc. is a privately held corporation operating from Venice, California. Part of Hater’s vision is to use the app to create awareness for causes, not just everyday annoyances. Hate the fact that 14 million children in America suffer from hunger. Hate it so much it inspires change. To follow Hater: Twitter @HaterApp; Instagram @HaterApp; Facebook @Hater-App; Visit their website at www.hater-app.com.



Contact: Andrew Batey

Phone: (818) 238-7181

Email: Andrew@hater-app.com

Website: www.hater-app.com

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/hater-app/id605500307?mt=8