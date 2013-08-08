After Forty Years of Practicing Psychiatry, NY's Dr. David Peretz Turns to a Life of Crime; Literary Crime!

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Many agree that Psychiatrists ‘see it all’ during their long and distinguished careers. This certainly rings true for Dr. David Peretz, a veteran of the medical specialty who has decided to take all he has experienced and weave it into a series of compelling NYPD crime Novels.



As one of the only Psychiatrists to turn to a ‘life of crime’, his unique insight into how people behave is lifting his literary works to a level that few can compete with.



Book Synopses:



The Mosel Legacy - Vienna. March 1938. A desperate woman slips through late-night streets, clutching a bundle in her arms. Drunken Nazi supporters roam streets like wild dogs, waiting for Hitler's Wehrmacht to cross into Austria. Flash forward fifty years to New York. Ross Cortese, NYPD detective, down on his luck, needs money. He takes Polaroids of two pieces of furniture in his possession to an auction house.



In Vienna, Erich Hanfnagel, wealthy collector, learns that important pieces of Secession furniture have surfaced. Determined to add them to his collection, he sends his daughter to New York. Ross's discovery at the auction house and attraction to the beautiful Willi Hanfnagel, propel him on a journey to Vienna. Behind the baroque facade of the city in which Hitler learned the use of anti-Semitism as a political weapon, neo-Nazi forces plot to overthrow the government. The clock counts down to the final, terrifying stage of the conspiracy and the truth about Ross's enemies and those he loves.



The Broderick Curse – This second installment features Ross Cortese, NYPD. The discovery of skeletal remains behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan, at the muddy bottom of a remote, ice-covered Berkshire pond, leads Sally McDevitt, (Chief of Detectives, State Police), to join Ross in working this colder than cold case. Are there sinister, murderous forces behind an attempted hostile takeover of the Broderick Corporation, or is Edward Cadmus, CEO, deluded? The story takes us from boardrooms to bedrooms, psychiatric offices to Athens and Zurich, as the detectives seek to unravel the Broderick Curse.



Vengeance Out of the Shadows - Detective Ross Cortese finds himself contending with both a killer targeting New York landlords and a Russian assassin out for retribution. In 1993 New York, Lt. Cortese connects the murder of two landlords before a third man survives an attack. Cortese is unaware that Doschenko, a former KGB agent on the run, is in the city and looking for payback, blaming the lieutenant for his exile. Cortese’s Austrian girlfriend, Willi, with whom he’s recently rekindled a romance, may also be in danger, while real estate businessman, Mo Marquette, finds enjoyment in the recent murders—but is he the killer?



To date, all three books have attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, Ann Edwards, author of ‘Streisand: A Biography’ called Peretz’s first book, “A page-turner that goes straight to the heart and the conscience. Well-paced, beautifully written, David Peretz is a welcome newcomer to the world of suspenseful fiction.”



‘The Broderick Curse’ attracted similar praise. Simon Barrett in BNN commented, “….not one single story. It is several plot lines that weave in and out of each other. It is a page-turner to say the least. And like all great thrillers, there is a sting on the tail that I most certainly did not see coming.”



Dr. Michael Blumenfeld, Editor of ‘Psychiatry Talk’, was equally as impressed. He wrote of “good pacing which turned into a page-turner…complete with suspense and unpredictability. He has put himself into the major leagues of detective fiction.”



With the demand for each book increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Mosel Legacy’, ‘The Broderick Curse’ and ‘Vengeance Out of the Shadows’ are available now.



The Mosel Legacy: Barnes & Noble / Amazon (paperback) / Amazon (eBook)



The Broderick Curse: Barnes & Noble / Amazon (paperback) / Amazon (eBook)



Vengeance Out of the Shadows: Barnes & Noble / Amazon (paperback) / Amazon (eBook)



For more information and further reviews, visit the author’s official website: http://www.davidperetznovels.com



About Dr. Peretz

Dr. Peretz has served on the faculty of Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons (Department of Psychiatry and Columbia’s Psychoanalytic Center for Training and Research) for more than forty years. He has been honored by frequent inclusion in The Best Doctors in America.

He was an early worker in the field of death, dying and bereavement---at the patient’s bedside, working with families, teaching medical students, nurses and social workers, writing and editing (co-editing fifteen books, the first of which was LOSS AND GRIEF: PSYCHOLOGICAL MANAGEMENT IN MEDICAL PRACTICE, Columbia University Press).