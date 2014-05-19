After One Listen, You Can't Forget Hip-Hop Prodigy Connor Cassidy

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Fans of Lupe Fiasco, Drake and Atmosphere—watch out for Connor Cassidy, a slick, freestyling Bostonite with the chops to catch the ear of anyone with a love of hip-hop and a sense for smart, complex lyrics. With subtle influences of everyone from Rise Against and John Mayer to Bob Marley and A Tribe Called Quest, Connor is a solo artist who raps, sings and plays guitar and piano, involving himself in all aspects of his music, all the while promoting a positive message through his lyrics.



Connor got his humble musical start at the age of 16 when he began performing at open mics at bars and basement parties in addition to freestyle battles at local venues, from the Middle East Club to All Asia and other various spots throughout Boston, where he was born (though he now resides on the outskirts of Boston in Norfolk, MA). Even performing for crowds of only 10 people, Connor would make the most of it, incorporating names and T-shirts into his freestyle raps in a style he remembers as “raw.”



Also at this time, Connor linked up with EDM artist and close friend of his, Andrew “Cignature” Cigna, and together they became a team dedicated to helping one another break out in his respective genre. Cignature would help Connor with everything from shooting his music videos and recording his live shows to designing his graphics and advising his style, and vice versa. They operate as a unit while still maintaining the personas of different artists in different genres and styles of music. Cignature is also Connor’s DJ for most of the shows he plays.



Connor has had the opportunity to open for some larger national acts over the years, including for Shwayze at The Met in RI, Cam Meekins at the Middle East Club, Cori Gunz at Simons 667 in RI, Moufy at the Middle East Club and Waka Flocka at Manchester 65 in RI. In addition, he’s collaborated with a number of artists such as Tayyib Ali from Philadelphia, Kyle Bent from Randolph, his sister Caitlin Cassidy in NYC, Sean Mula, who was one of his closest friends growing up, and Cignature.



In addition to a slew of successful live performances, Connor has also focused on producing high quality recordings as well. His singles include “Live Again” (2013), “Pound Cake (Remix)” (2013), “Turn Down for What (Remix)” (2013) and “Dead Presidents feat. Sean Mula” (2014).



His latest recording is a free album, Can’t Forget, set to be independently released this spring on DatPiff after a year of writing, recording, producing and finding the right features for it. It includes four singles and features from his aforementioned collaborators and more, for a total of 12 to 18 tracks. The album focuses on the memories of past events, both light and dark, and it tells the tale of a kid who has seen and lived through many different scenarios and aspects of life. From being less privileged to more financially comfortable and from a criminal and violent crowd to one that is more stable, it’s a reflection of how things can change throughout someone’s life.



Another big release this spring is the inclusion of his track “All on You” on WiFi PR Group’s latest compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, a collection of international independent talent who WiFi PR wants to put on the radars of music lovers and industry tastemakers the world over. Released at Coachella earlier this month, this digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more free download copies are now available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website for a limited time.



While his music is not yet available for purchase, free downloads of Connor’s tracks can be found on various online media outlets, such as Mediafire, DatPiff, Bandcamp, SoundCloud, Myspace and ReverbNation.



You can also check out Connor’s videos on his YouTube channel, including the trailer for his upcoming release Can’t Forget, and music videos for “All on You” and “Live Again,” both produced by 6ix.



About Connor Cassidy Music



“Live Again (prod. by 6ix) Single (2013)

“Pound Cake (Remix)” Single (2013)

“Turn Down for What (Remix)” Single (2013)

“Dead Presidents feat. Sean Mula” Single (2013)

Can’t Forget (2014)



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.



Website: http://www.connorcassidy.com/

MTV Artist Profile: http://www.mtv.com/artists/connor-cassidy/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialconnorcassidy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/connortkcassidy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/connorTKcassidy

Bandcamp: http://connorcassidy.bandcamp.com/track/live-again-prod-by-6ix

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/connor-cassidy

ReverbNation: http://www.reverbnation.com/connorcassidy

Myspace: https://myspace.com/realconnorcassidy



Media Contact:



Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com