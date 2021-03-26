Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- A new 94 page research study released with title 'After-school Tutoring Market - Global Industry Analysis & Forecast US$ Million, 2019 – 2025' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) but also players analysis with profile such as China Distance Education Holdings, Chuanke.com, New Oriental Education and Technology Group, TAL Education Group, Xueda Education Group. The research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



Summary

The global after-school tutoring market generated revenue of US$ XX.X million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX.X million by 2025 with a CAGR of XX.X% in the forecast period. Some of the major players in the after-school tutoring are China Distance Education Holdings, Chuanke.com, New Oriental Education and Technology Group, TAL Education Group, Xueda Education Group.



The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for after-school tutoring. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall after-school tutoring and its associated business segments. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in after-school tutoring.



The study contains a chapter that explains the impact of COVID 19 on global after-school tutoring. The study further discusses the key factors, the business environment, and emerging developments in after-school tutoring. The report will help several vendors to make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global market scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and also accelerate the future dimensions of demand for after-school tutoring. The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the after-school tutoring. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the market. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in school type and language.



By School Type:- Primary school, Secondary school



By Language:- Subject Specific, English, Others



By Region

- North America (U.S. Canada)

- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)



1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

2.1. Global After-school Tutoring Market Introduction

2.2. Macro- Economic Factor

2.3. Market Determinants

2.3.1. Market Driver

2.3.2. Market Restraints

2.3.3. Market Opportunities

2.3.4. Market Challenges

2.4. Technology/Product Roadmap

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. Market Growth Opportunity Analysis

3. Market Segmentation

3.1. Global After-school



....Continued



