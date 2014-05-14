After Superman, Batman, Spiderman and X-Man Comes FALCONMAN - A New Multi-Billion Property

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- FashionTV Films unveils its new mega-film project – FALCONMAN, The Wings of Desire. A superhero with his entourage of wing-suit flying Falconforce beauties in tandem with combat falcons – who resolve the most complicated plots created by power-hungry villains whose goal is to become the world’s most fashionable trillionaires – and control the world of fashion, football and Formula 1 – with one FALCONMAN having the capability to cross their plans.



Created by President and Founder of FashionTV – Michel Adam – casted with Gerard Depardieu, Omar Sharif, Maria Mogsolova, mysterious FALCONMAN hidden behind the golden mask and many celebrity fashion guest-stars, written by Tony Hickox – co-produced by Norbert Blecha of Terra Films Vienna and other partners. As FashionTV, Jean Claude Van Damme (80 million YouTube subscribers, 12 million Facebook fans) and other actors are highly popular among YouTube and Facebook subscribers, part of finance will be launched through crowd funding such as Kickstarter.com etc. - supported by fashiontv online and on-air promotion.



Full of action spanning the world from Mongolia, Korea, Bali, Dubai, Monte-Carlo, Cannes, Porto Cervo and Vienna to the aristocratic castle of Graf von Falconstein – the non-stop action in the air and underground tunnels of Vienna, the plot brings the world of corrupted global sports betting, Jetset intrigues and glamorous love to the viewers. In a never ending catwalk filled with terrorists, models, beauties, falcons and the mysterious FALCONMAN.



The president of fashiontv Michel Adam said: "Simultaneously with the launch of the film on FashionTV VOD on YouTube a full line of merchandising from fashion to video games will be available online, while watching the film the viewers will be able to buy all related FALCONMAN products. The dream of every marketer will come true!"



Created and produced by FashionTV – the global leader since 1997 in lifestyle television reaching over 500 million homes, 300 million YouTube views, 3.2 million Facebook fans and over 3.5million Google+ followers. FALCONMAN will be promoted by FashionTV and released in cooperation with YouTube Exclusively worldwide.



Falconman, Falconforce, Falconwoman, Trillionaire are registered trademarks and copyright of FashionTV.com gmbH Munich.



For PR info contact

Victoria@ftv.com



Fashiontv.com

Fashiontvfilms.com



About FashionTV

Founded by its president, Mr. Michel Adam, Fashion TV is the biggest fashion medium in the world. As the only global 24/7 TV station focused exclusively on fashion, beauty, trends and style, FashionTV broadcasts the latest news & information to over 500 million households and 7 million public places worldwide. FashionTV is more than a channel, it is a lifestyle. The community of FashionTV viewers is considered the most luxurious, glamorous and fashion-oriented target group among all media consumers, who not only love to watch the fashionable lifestyle on TV, but they also enjoy living it-. As a result, FashionTV branded products, locations (F Clubs, F Bars, F Hotels etc.) and high-profile events are increasingly popular and sought-after by millions of fans around the world.



Broadcast

FashionTV is the global multimedia network leader in fashion and lifestyle content, broadcasting to over 60 satellites in SD, HD and 3D, 530 TV platforms, mobile, IPTV, SmartTV, Smart Phones and Androids.



FashionTV broadcasts in 195 countries to over 500 million households and 7 million public locations across the 5 continents. FashionTV is the only 24-hour fashion, beauty & lifestyle television station worldwide.



New Media

FashionTV has expanded its social media presence with millions of followers on YouTube, Facebook, Google+, Twitter, Youku, Tudou, Daily Motion, MetaCafe, vKontakti etc..

On YouTube FashionTV is the leading Fashion Company with more than 20 million views a month.

On Facebook, FashionTV has a total fan base of over 3.2M users.

On Google+ FashionTV has more than 3.3 million users.



Licensing

FashionTV has expanded its licensing business to include F merchandise, F Bars, F Clubs, F Hotels, F Cafes, F Stores, F Beverages (including f18 and f88), F Vodka, F Water, F Mobile Phones, F Perfume and F Couture in over 195 countries. FashionTV’s variety of products and hospitality is experiencing high growth as F Bars, F Cafes, F Stores and F Hotels have opened in over 200 locations, with new ones opening weekly across the world.