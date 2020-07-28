After the Pandemic What's Next Summit

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- The ongoing COVO-19 pandemic was confirmed to have reached the United States in January 2020. The first confirmed case of local transmission was recorded in January, while the first known deaths happened in February. By the end of March, cases had occurred in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and all inhabited U.S. territories except American Samoa. As of June 24, 2020, the United States had the most confirmed active cases and deaths in the world. As of July 16, 2020, the death rate was 419 million people, the seventh-highest rate globally.



"It has been stated that some of the greatest advances have been birthed by disaster. But for whom does it end, and who gets to decide is the question."



Dr. Barbara Young is excited to feature this Global Pandemic Summit on her syndicated Transformation for Success Radio Talk Show on the Voice America Platform from August 4 through September 8, 2020 from 12 noon pm PST and 3:00 pm EST. She talks with twelve influential, prominent and iconic experts who will provide creative solutions for listeners to help them develop a pathway of sustainability and set the framework where they can decide this question in five areas that include professional, personal, health, finance, spiritual and concluding with heart-centered conversations. The shows will begin with two featured guests on August 4 and continues through September 8, 2020. Show times are 12:00 pm PST and 3:00 pm EST. Speakers include Bob Burg, Dan Clark, Michelle Dunlap, Stacey Ellen, Hattie Hill, Loral Langemeier, Dr. Cherlyn Lee, Sharon Lechter, Alec Stern, Natalie Suzie, Erik Swanson and Dr. Ronald Watt.



Tune in on each Tuesday at 12 noon PST, 3 pm EST from August 4 through September 8, 2020.



