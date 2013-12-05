Afterburn Fuel Review Announces the Launch of Its New and Informative Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Afterburn Fuel Review, a website that features in-depth, concise and accurate information about the pre workout supplement called Afterburn Fuel, has just launched its easy-to-navigate site.



People who are interested in learning more about the product, what it contains, and where they can purchase it will find everything they want to know at http://www.afterburnfuelreview.org.



The site, which was created by fitness enthusiast Jeff Carpenter, is already getting a lot of attention from people who want to learn more about Mike Chang’s latest supplement. As an Afterburn Fuel review on the site noted, the product stands out among similar brands for its high quality natural ingredients, combined with the performance improvements they deliver during workouts.



As Carpenter noted, the release of Afterburn Fuel is essentially pitting a small company’s product that is not available on store shelves against major brands that are found at most brick and mortar stores. To help people decide if Afterburn Fuel is the best pre workout drink for them, Carpenter is encouraging people to visit his new site, where they can also read customer testimonials and learn about product discounts.



“As a fitness and health fanatic, it is my goal to help people determine which fitness products and programs would be helpful to reaching their fitness goals, whether it’s shedding a few pounds, or carving a rock-solid core; my information is the real deal, given that I only review products that I have actually used myself,” Carpenter said, adding that this includes Mike Chang's programs and products like Six Pack Shortcuts and Afterburn Fuel.



“Given my first hand experience with them, I am able to provide detailed information about how to best use them for maximum results.”



Describing himself as someone who is also looking for real and helpful information and tangible results, Carpenter added that the mission of his new site is to give people the information they need about the product so they can decide for themselves if they want to try Afterburn Fuel.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Afterburn Fuel is welcome to visit the new and user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read the in-depth information about the pre workout supplement.



About Afterburn Fuel Review

Afterburn Fuel Review provides readers with everything they need to know about Mike Chang's highly acclaimed Afterburn Fuel Pre Workout Supplement. Afterburn Fuel Review provides detailed product information including available discounts, customer testimonials, Afterburn Fuel benefits, and what makes this pre workout drink a standout among the top brands available today. For more information, please visit http://afterburnfuelreview.org/