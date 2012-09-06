AfterEffects-Template.com Finds the Best Video Creation Templates and Plugins on the Web

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- With YouTube now a bonafide marketing tool for businesses, entrepreneurs and entertainers alike, and Google’s ranking algorithms giving weight to websites with multimedia, video content is more essential than ever. However, it takes years of training and experience to create high quality videos from scratch, not to mention extensive teams of professionals. AfterEffects-Template.com has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping businesses, editors and corporate videographers get a head start in video production by providing reviews of the best After Effects Templates available on the web.



These templates can be downloaded and edited with customizable information, allowing content creators to edit in their details without having to go through the long process of developing impressive visual effects from scratch. These templates are downloaded as an After Effects Project File, so it can be opened and edited right away.



After Effects Template Review launched two months ago, and has already trawled through thousands of templates to find the best on the web. The site homepage has a featured box showing some of the more impressive templates available with high quality video previews as well as a summary of the contents of the template. From there is a visual gallery of preview images interested visitors can then simply click to read full reviews of different templates.



The reviews include an introduction and overview, a rundown of the embedded features such as easy color changes, fast rendering, number of animations included, a summary and a score out of five.



The site is also an official distributor of Toolfarm, bringing the best After Effects plugins to consumers with a 10% discount, allowing them to create amazing visuals using pre-coded shortcuts. The site also offers discounts and coupon codes on Video Co-Pilot software that makes it easier than ever to get preset, professional results.



The site also features a plethora of tutorials, tips and tricks for After Effects beginners that can help them compose and publish visual media that is slick, dynamic and impactful.



For more information, please visit: http://aftereffects-template.com/