AfterOurs Urgent Care Centers Inc. Announces Opening of New Location in Robbinsville, New Jersey

Robbinsville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- AfterOurs Urgent Care Centers Inc. is pleased to announce that they have moved into their new location at 1001 Washington Boulevard in Robbinsville, New Jersey. AfterOurs Urgent Care provides individuals, families and the communities they serve with high quality, affordable, and efficient acute urgent care via locations in Colorado and New Jersey.



Communities, families and employers searching for high quality medical alternatives that can serve both non-life threatening immediate care and routine medical services to alleviate ERs, long waits and costs has given rise to the walk-in clinic. AfterOurs Urgent Care Centers Inc., one of the leading providers for immediate care, recently announced that they have moved into their new Walk In Clinic location in Robbinsville, New Jersey. “Our new location at 1001 Washington Boulevard in the Foxmoor Shopping Center off of 1st and Washington brings our board-certified family physicians, dedicated medical staff and services to a central location to serve the community when they need us,” said AfterOurs Inc. Executive Director Chris Rehm.



The new urgent care clinic location treats a variety of pediatric and adult, non-life and limb threatening injuries and illnesses, including infections and wounds as well as other non-life threatening cuts requiring stitches. Robbinsville, New Jersey residents can also get treatment for colds, flu, H1N1, strep and sore throat, sprains and strains, headaches, abdominal pain/stomach aches, and much more. In addition, they provide services for sports injuries, sports physicals, and sports medicine as well as school, daycare, and camp physicals.



AfterOurs Urgent Care Walk In Clinics visits average less than half the cost and wait of an emergency room or hospital emergency department visit. Board-certified family physicians are on staff nights, weekends, and holidays to care for patients when a visit to the primary care physician simply isn't possible, yet a visit to the ER isn't necessary. In order to maximize visit efficiency, the new location has Lab, X-ray, EKG, and IV fluid hydration on-site.



AfterOurs Urgent Care can help local employers reduce Workers’ Comp and employee healthcare premiums. They also provide pre-employment physicals and drug screening. They can effectively reduce the employer’s coverage expenses while helping employees realize access to the efficient services urgent care centers provide. Coordinated care ensures that complete treatment records are forwarded to the patient's primary care physician for follow-up as needed.



The new Walk In Clinic location website has a downloadable patient information form to save time. Patients and community members can also obtain the latest health care and urgent care information via their electronic newsletter. Additionally, patients can access a growing list of online articles on a wide variety of pertinent topics that can educate them on health, urgent care and much more. For more information, please visit http://www.afteroursinc.com/home



About AfterOurs Urgent Care Centers Inc.

