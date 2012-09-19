AfterOurs Urgent Care, Highlands Family Medicine Join Forces to Tackle Emergency Room Overcrowding

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- AfterOurs Urgent Care and Highlands Family Medicine have joined forces to provide patients throughout the Denver, Colorado area with an improved level of access to acute healthcare during evenings, weekends and holidays. AfterOurs will co-locate their medical services to the Highlands Family Medicine office in the Denver Highlands area and will offer service 365 days a year until 11 p.m. Together, they will assist patients with a full range of medical services, with AfterOurs Urgent Care continuing its support of primary care, occupational medicine and rehabilitation services.



When a person is in need of medical attention, they cannot afford to wait to get the help they require. Furthermore, in many cases, they cannot predict when an accident or illness may lead them to need medical assistance.



Through the AfterOurs Urgent Care and Highlands Family Medicine partnership, patients will have access to the care they need, when they need it most.



According to AfterOurs Urgent Care, “The collaboration between AfterOurs Urgent Care and Highlands Family Medicine aims to provide patients with the immediate attention they need and deserve. Jointly, our practices will offer medical services from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., with our board certified family physicians providing service from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., as well as on weekends.”



During AfterOurs Urgent Care time of service, patients can simply walk-in to receive the attention they need and can expect to save time and money in the process. In fact, most patients’ visits to AfterOurs Urgent Care average less than half the cost and wait time of a regular emergency room or hospital emergency department visit.



To further provide patients with the utmost in medical care, AfterOurs Urgent Care has plans to add an additional physician to offer same day access for people that wish to schedule appointment for primary care.



The joint Highlands Family Medicine and AfterOurs Urgent Care practices are located at 4500 W. 38th Avenue in the Denver Highlands.



For more information about AfterOurs Urgent Care, visit http://afteroursinc.com



About AfterOurs Inc.

AfterOurs Inc., a locally owned and operated urgent care company, is dedicated to providing high-quality, low-cost urgent healthcare services when physician offices are closed. Formed in 2005, AfterOurs operates clinics in Denver Highlands, Southeast Denver, Highlands Ranch, Thornton and Central New Jersey. htpp://www.afteroursdoc.com



About Highlands Family Medicine

Highlands Family Medicine has been caring for the Denver Highlands community for more than 40 years. With 6 providers in a newly constructed state-of-the art facility in the Highlands Gardens complex (4500 west 38th Ave. suite 210), they afford patients convenient caring family care. HFM physicians are trained in all major medical areas. They diagnose and treat a full range of problems and are uniquely suited to direct patient care that happens within and outside of the clinic.



