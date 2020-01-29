A.G Dieri Launches Campaign for His Supernatural Superhero Werewolf Film!

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- A. G. Dieri is a seasoned actor and producer, filmmaker, who has proudly announced that he is making an exciting new supernatural werewolf film funded entirely by the people. He already scored a private investor so the movie is happening! The film will be titled Moon Tribe or Moon of tribe and it has great potential with a new vision for werewolves and superheroes, and it will be based upon werewolf literature and superhero origins. A.G Dieri is originally from Dearborn, MI and moved to California for a new opportunity. Since he has moved to LA, he has already been invited to audition for Amazon studios and Netflix. Moreover, the filmmaker has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, the bigger he funds the bigger the film will be. He is welcoming any support and backing with some perks like actually voting on some of the cast!



"This movie is capable of breaking some boundaries and creating a new franchise, and our goal for the film is to be a trilogy." Said A. G. Dieri, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The filmmaker is truly inspired by the legendary Christopher Nolan films. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 50,000 and the film promises unlimited entertainment for the sci-fi and supernatural fans from around the world. He's hoping he can grab Netflix, Hulu and Amazons attention, and give it an even bigger backing. He does plan on distributing internationally especially in the Philippines, Japan, China, and France, Germany and any location willing to distribute.



www.kickstarter.com/projects/moonoftribe/supernatural-werewolf-film and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production and release of this film and the filmmaker is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project. A.G dieri has a huge backing in instagram with over 10,000 followers!

About A. G. Dieri

A. G. Dieri is an actor and filmmaker, who has recently announced his new supernatural werewolf film for the science fiction and action film fans from around the world. The filmmaker/Actor has also launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for this project and he is welcoming fans of sci-fi and supernatural to generously participate in raising $50,000 for this project.



