A.G. Rhodes Rehabilitation Centers in Atlanta Selected as Top Workplace in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab, which operates three skilled nursing facilities with top rehabilitation centers in Atlanta, was just selected as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 2014 Top Workplaces. The not-for-profit organization, was ranked six out of 25 large companies recognized, and among 100 total workplaces recognized in Atlanta.



Additionally, there were 15 special category awards, and A.G. Rhodes received the Training Award. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published the complete list of Top Workplaces on March 23rd.



“This award is a testament to how committed we are to the seniors we serve,” said Albert K. Blackwelder, A.G. Rhodes Chief Executive Officer. “Many employees view their job with A.G. Rhodes as a career, not just a place to work. Employees treat each other, and the residents, like family.”



The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. The employee survey is conducted by WorkplaceDynamics, LLP, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.



Seniors who receive services from A.G. Rhodes were probably not surprised to learn about the prestigious award. Since the three facilities opened for business, each has prided itself on being a skilled nursing facility Atlanta residents can rely on. As top nursing homes in Atlanta GA, they offer the highest standard of care, including post-surgical recovery, therapeutic rehabilitation and skilled nursing.



“Our commitment to excellence has been a tradition for more than a century,” noted an article on the A.G. Rhodes website, adding that as the best long-term care facilities in Atlanta, GA, they are committed to setting the standard to serve their elders with dignity, both now and well into the future.



“With a dedicated staff of approximately 600, we proudly uphold a family tradition of providing a comfortable, caring environment with state-of-the-art rehabilitation services. Whether it’s for inpatient or outpatient rehab, short-term recovery, or long-term nursing care, you’ll discover why we’ve earned a reputation for excellence—and for making people feel right at home.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about A.G. Rhodes is welcome to visit the easy-to-navigate website. There, people can read more about the three Atlanta area homes. People may also follow A.G. Rhodes on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and subscribe to the e-newsletter.



About A.G. Rhodes Health and Rehab

The A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab family provides expert and compassionate rehabilitation therapy and residential care to those who are temporarily or permanently unable to care for themselves. For more information, please visit http://www.agrhodes.org/