Against Deception Takes Christian Music to a Whole New Level

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Spreading awareness about the true word of God through her songs Against Deception, a one-of-a-kind Christian music artist, has taken the audience by storm with her songs Recently the artist has been in the news with her album Limitless Love, which is an EDM / Trance music journey that brought listeners closer to the message of God. And that's been consistently true of the artist who has used upbeat EDM, Trance, Pop, and psychedelic music to take the message to the world. While the world might be getting tech moving forward, it is struggling to hold on to cultural and moral values. The artist believes that it is because the true teachings of Christ have been watered down with time. Against Deception has picked up the gauntlet to offer the complete message from the almighty to listeners.



Her lyrics that have been described as sheer poetry, are straight from the heart and GOD speaks to her on what to write. Against Deception remains soaked in the deep devotion and love for Him, and it is reflected in the songs that have touched the hearts of listeners. After all, they have been written with the aim of taking the beautiful message to people all over the world. It's not surprising then that her music has resonated with people of all ages, especially the young, who are searching for the road to truth. her music is powerful, and brutally honest, and carrying the true message of salvation through obedience and loving our neighbor, the lyrics will have a lasting impact. And that's made Against Deception one of the most memorable artists of the times. Her new album Limitless Love is available on popular platforms including Amazon, Spotify, Apple, i heart, Pandora Radio, and many other radio stations. Against Deception turns back the clock by spreading the real knowledge from God Almighty through the medium of music and electronic dance music. .



About Against Deception

Media Contact



URL: https://againstdeception.com/

Phone: (877) 404-7549