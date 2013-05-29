Agam Berry Talks About the Poor State of Indian Education System

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- India is one of the richest countries in terms of culture, heritage, history, tourism and much more. Indians are known for their hospitality, adaptability to different cultures and norms and is influenced by western society to create a modern nation with zeal and dedication and nationalism at its core.



However, as with all good things, there are a few negatives to point out as well which simply cannot be ignored. India is also home to some of the greatest minds on earth. Indeed, people from the south of India such as Goa, Kerala and Bangalore have produced educationists, humanitarians, philanthropists, inventers, engineers, scientists and politicians. Somehow the country has been subject to the evils that prevail in many societies today such as corruption, nepotism, biasness on the basis of caste, creed, religion and issues in job creation and employment opportunities are still not meeting the demands of the people who are looking for jobs.



Indian citizens attending private institutions are better off than those attending public schools. As some of these institutes have no accountability or check and balance of the attendance of teachers giving lectures, the quality of education being imparted to the students is detrimental. Students only attend classes to avoid suspension from giving exams but the purpose of education is completely defeated and nothing is being learned from these public institutes. Sadly, the authorities turn a blind eye. Many students who fight against the system have not succeeded and every student has the same ‘dream’ to complete college and then go abroad to pursue ‘real education’.



Also, this system is not spread evenly throughout the population as 25% is still illiterate while only 15% of Indian students reach high school, and just 7% graduate. India's post-secondary institutions offer only enough seats for 7% of India's college-age population which means there is a big number of students who do not get admitted in institutes for further studies even if they want to pursue their education. There is a severe lack teaching staff and about 25% teaching positions nationwide are vacant. 57% of college professors lack either a master's or PhD degree. Institutions affiliated to federal government have 50% reservations applicable to various castes (State of Andhra Pradesh has minimum 83.33% of reservations as on 2012)



It is sad to note that 75% of technical graduates and more than 85% of general graduates are unemployable which creates depression and despair. It is hoped that the authorities look into the matter and resolve the mentioned problems.



