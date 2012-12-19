Agave Sotheby's International Realty Announces Sponsorship of Pet Sterilization Clinics

Guanajuanto, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Agave Sotheby’s International Realty announces their sponsorship of Pet Sterilization Clinics conducted by San Miguel based Save A Mexican Mutt (SAMM). Their first sponsored clinic was held on November 8, 2012 and broke a record for SAMM with 35 cats and dogs sterilized.



SAMM was founded in 2003 by Kelly Karger after she and her husband, Jim, moved to Mexico and witnessed the suffering of homeless and neglected dogs. To date they have rescued more than 550 dogs, often personally transporting them to their “forever” homes in the United States and have held clinics sterilizing more than 1480 companion animals at a cost of merely $22 dollars per surgery.



According to the Humane Society of the United States, over six years, one fertile dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 dogs. In seven years, two cats can potentially produce 420,000 offspring. Companion animal sterilization not only helps prevent the suffering of neglected and abused animals it can also curb public health issues like disease and injury. Furthermore, although no longer a practice in San Miguel thanks to the intervention of Mrs. Karger among others, many poor communities in Mexico and around the world euthanize animals using what are widely considered inhumane practices such as electrocution, drowning and strangulation.



“Without the generous support of businesses and people like those from the Agave Sotheby’s International Realty team, we would not be able to continue the work of addressing animal overpopulation and suffering in our community.”



Larry Stebbins and his partner, Adrian Toscano, Principals of Agave Sotheby’s International Realty have pledged to continue their support of SAMM, even adopting one of their rescued dogs. Says Stebbins, “One cannot live and expect to prosper in a community without taking some responsibility for its betterment. Not only for its human residents but its four legged ones as well.” Adds Toscano, “San Miguel has a long tradition of philanthropy which helps make our community exceptional and we are proud to support the efforts of SAMM and their hardworking volunteers.”



SAMM currently has a matching program for any donations made until the end of 2012. More information can be found on their website at www.saveamexicanmutt.org.



