Age-Old Diet Recipe for Success Has Ties to New Age Alternative Healthcare

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Millions of Americans are turning to alternative healthcare for their health and well-being. They are also spending millions of dollars on body cleansing and weight-loss programs. This is just one of the reasons Lee Wayne, a lifelong health enthusiast, has released Master Cleanse for All: The Art of Detox . This fact filled EBook takes a common sense approach to how the idea of innate intelligence makes programs like that of Stanley Burroughs ideal for anyone who wants to live in a cleaner, healthier, better functioning body.



“The concept seems too simple to be the answer”, says Mr. Wayne. If you accept the major premise that the body possesses an innate intelligence – the intelligence that keeps the body in working order – then, you can understand why a natural weight-loss and detoxification process makes more sense. Innate intelligence allows the body to heal and cleanse itself naturally. Think of a bandage. You cover a wound so as to prevent infection, but you don’t have to do anything to cause the scab to form and the skin to regenerate. That is only part of your body’s innate intelligence at work. At the same time your innate intelligence was healing the wound it was also maintaining order and establishing balance in the rest of your body’s many systems, including the digestive system.



Over 60 years ago, dietician Stanley Burroughs developed the Master Cleanse diet following his own natural healthcare philosophy that the body can heal and cleanse itself naturally. His ideas build upon the theory of innate intelligence provided by D.D. Palmer, the founder of chiropractic. Mr. Burroughs’ three-ingredient recipe for body-detoxification and weight-loss combines his understanding of innate intelligence with his experience as a dietician.



Lee Wayne explains, “Understanding the intrinsic benefits and detoxification properties of these ingredients and utilizing an understanding of innate intelligence, Master Cleanse helps restore the body to more natural state. This more natural state means the body is cleaner and can function more efficiently.” Because of the all-liquid concept behind Master Cleanse “the internal organs get a break from the energy-consuming process of digestion”, says Mr. Wayne. “With toxins removed from the body your liver, kidneys, stomach and intestines can recuperate and function more efficiently.”



Toxins and other harmful substances can remain trapped in your body for months or years. This causes the body’s innate intelligence to adapt to maintaining order in an unhealthy environment. Like a chiropractic adjustment helps maintain musculoskeletal health based on innate intelligence, Master Cleanse attends to the digestive system.



“You will see rapid weight-loss with the liquid fast, but it’s not intended to be permanent,” Lee Wayne says, “The idea is that you help your body achieve a more natural state of operation by clearing out all the interference. Hopefully the effects will keep you motivated to live cleaner and healthier. Master Cleanse and innate intelligence are not new concepts. The idea behind them is so much a part of who you are that don’t even stop to think about it… until you think about it. “



Contact:

Amy Montgomery

Tel: 954-713-9754

Email: DoesMasterCleanseWork(at)oozil.com

http://www.doesmastercleansework.com/master-cleanse-information.html